Katy Perry accused of plagiarism, she defends her hit “Dark Horse” in court

Singer Katy Perry is in beautiful linen ! Accused of having plagiarized one of his biggest hits “Dark Horse”, now it is obliged to justify and explain to the court in Los Angeles.

Katy Perry, who never misses an opportunity to get noticed, the kiss she had exchanged with Celine Dion at the Met Gala was well done talking. Today, the singer is at the centre of attention for a reason a little less light. In effect, the interpreter of the hit “Dark Horse” must now defend themselves in court in Los Angeles about the latter. The rapper christian Flame (Marcus Gray) has referred to the court for plagiarism and account well be heard by the judges. He accuses the singer of being a little too inspired his own title released in 2008 “Joyful Noise” and his art team have recovered elements of his song without any permission for the song “Dark Horse” released in 2013. Of course, the singer was, without surprise, defended against these serious charges made in his regard.

According to the american media, Katy Perry would be expressed for thirty-five minutes this Thursday, the 18th of July saying that she had never heard the song of a rapper Flame. In addition, the lawyers of the singer have explained that plagiarism is not possible because it is impossible to protect a base rhythm so common that we can find in many other songs. During the trial, Katy Perry would have all the same managed to relax the atmosphere with a sing when technical problems appeared during the trial. The case is still in progress, but it is to be hoped that things will work out, if Katy Perry has recently managed to reconcile with Taylor Swift, nothing is impossible.