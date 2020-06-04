Katy Perry accused of sexual assault : a second complaint appears ! – Voltage

Katy Perry is indeed in turmoil ! The interpreter I Kissed a Girl goes with the punches. In effect, the model Josh Kloss, in particular known for his appearances in the series Newport Beach but also for the clip Teenage Dream Katy Perry has recently accused the star of sexual assault in a long message posted on his account Instagram, this Monday, August 12, “Happy birthday to one of the jobs most baffling, aggressive, and demeaning”first writing the dummy before telling one of their nights where everything changed, nine years ago. “I saw Katy several times after her break up with Russel [Brand]. That day, I had brought a friend who was dying of desire to meet. It was the birthday party of Johnny Wujek. And when I view, we are directly tight in the arms, knowing that at this time there I always had a weakness for it. But then as I turned to present my friend, [Katy] pulled on my sweatshirt Adidas and lowered my underwear as hard as she could to show to a few of his friends and the crowd around me and my penis. Can you imagine how I felt pathetic and embarrassed ?”, then sued the man.

Katy Perry covered by a second complaint

But today, a second complaint is about Katy Perry. And for good reason… people are talking since the first post of Josh Kloss. In effect, a presenter of the Georgian television, Tina Kandelaki, claims to have been also the target of the singer, as reported by the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta. “I can add personal impressions to this story (the one of Josh Kloss, editor’s NOTE)”begins the reporter on the application Telegramon Tuesday, August 13. “One day, I was invited to a private party with Katy Perry, where, being quite alcoholic, she has chosen me as the target of his demonstrations passionate. J‘I managed to defend myself and I’m happy to say that all of my physical training has not been in vain, but Katy has immediately found a new victim (to my great shock, one woman) to give it kisses and dances dirty. (…) I would not be surprised at the number of memories that fans unhappy have kept for them over the years (…)”, “she says.

For the time being, Katy Perry still has not been responding to these two charges.