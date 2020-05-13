Katy Perry accused of sexual assault by Josh Kloss, actor of “Teenage Dream”

Video Capture Katy Perry and Josh Kloss in the clip of “Teenage Dream” came out 9 years ago.

JUSTICE – the dream of The teen turned wrong. The model Josh Kloss, in particular known for his appearances in the series “Newport Beach” and the clip “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry, has accused the star of sexual assault in a long message posted on his account Instagram, this Monday, August 12. On the occasion of the 9th anniversary of the release of the video, the comedian tells that, during filming, the singer would have made very uncomfortable. She would have invited in a strip club of Santa Barbara on the first day of their collaboration, what Josh said to have refused to take a rest. Then, forced to kiss in front of the camera, the singer would have called these kisses “disgusting” on the board, in public.

Josh Kloss and singer would have been reviewed a few times after the divorce between Katy Perry and Russell Brand (30 December 2011). On one occasion, Katy Perry would have brought Josh Kloss in front of her friends to undress and show his penis to the crowd. “During a meeting, I brought a friend who dreamed of see it in real life. It was the birthday of Johny Wujek (stylist, editor’s note) on a track in roller skates. When we met, we’re caught in the arm, it was always one of my favorites. But when I turned around to introduce him to my friend, it has decreased my Adidas tracksuit and my underwear as much as she was able to show my penis to a group of male friends and the crowd that surrounded us. Is it that you can imagine how I felt embarrassed and pathetic?”, written Josh Kloss. The actor decided to share this episode traumatic “to show that women with power can be as unhealthy as men”. Its publication Instagram has been very commented and shared. As each accusation of sexual assault or inappropriate behaviour, we find those who accuse him of lying, those who support it, and others who advocate a certain extent, until we know more.

Katy Perry sexually assaulted the male model Josh Kloss, who was hired for a video shoot and got paid 650$. #TeenageDream Men are obviously not the only perverts out there. #MeToopic.twitter.com/VHmcUdqwNa — Chan Chan (@ChanChanChanZZZ) August 13, 2019

“Katy Perry molested the model Josh Kloss, who was hired for a shoot and paid 650$. #TeenageDream The men are obviously not the only pervert #MeToo”

So this guy Josh Kloss has detailed his experience while working there #TeenageDream with @katyperry and the abuse he felt he received from Katy. Then you have her FRIENDS @JohnnyWujek@MDMOLINARI calling the victim a liar and shaming him. Also her fans are attacking him. #MeToopic.twitter.com/Pmkfo85f9D — Vic (@VicInTheBay) August 12, 2019