Katy Perry address Kanye West, a candidate in the election of the united states – News of Katy Perry

Kanye West has surprised his fans from all over the world by announcing his desire to replace Donald Trump in the next presidential elections. Many celebrities have been able to give their support, while others did not fail to express his disagreement.

Katy Perry, for example, has shown clearly his opinion. Asked in a broadcast of the radio Hits of the Radio, last Friday, the singer had to respond to this question from the journalist: “We all know that in the year 2020 is one of the years most bizarre, for the time being… What do you think of Kanye West, which makes it even more weird for wanting to be president ?”

Without a shred of doubt, Katy Perry responded : “I think that, in hindsight, we realized that the job of the president is more like someone with experience and who is a professional in his sector.”

Katy Perry loves Kanye West, the artist

This statement has not prevented them from Katy Perry to congratulate Kanye West : “I love Kanye. It is awesome. I like to just, you know, as an artist. And I think that he is a son of a bitch incredible mess as artists, and a pitcher of debate as an artist. And this is what I love the most in him.”

Kanye West has not responded to the comments of Katy Perry. The rapper has just released a song in honor of his late mother “Donda”.

The singer of “Firework” is preparing, in addition, to live weeks loaded. The singer is expecting a little girl this summer and will release their new album, “Smile”, on the 14th of August next.