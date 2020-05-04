Katy Perry : american singer disguised for the filming confined of American Idol (and it is amazing !)

Katy Perry is in the process of farting sinkers ? On Instagram, the singer has made the promotion of the version to be confined to American idol in disguise. It is neither glamorous nor sexy but it is funny !

The 5 of march last on the occasion of the release of his new song Never worn whitesinger Katy Perry unveiled a cute baby bump, and announced it in stride, delighted, the birth of a daughter for the summer. It is perhaps the only good news in the life of the interpreter Roar that has seen in two months many of the difficulties to accumulate her on her way. His marriage in Japan with Orlando Bloom has had to be postponed without date -pandemic Covid-19 obliged, his grandmother adored Pearl Hudson, is deceased, as is his companion, four-legged Kitty Purry who accompanied her for 15 long years. Add to this the tensions in her marriage, experienced at the time by the stress of the pregnancy and the health crisis.

No baby bump for fans

Nevertheless in a real, professional singer gives up the exchange, and continues to work. Even if American Idol –the show in which she appeared as a jury member – no longer tour in the tray it continues. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry have simply had to adapt and film from their home ! And since the last week the singer unveils the treasures of imagination to surprise and amuse the fans of the show by finding the costumes of the more wacky possible to appear on the screen. It is in a suit of gel hydro-alcoholic it appeared to the antenna for the first American Idol confined causing the hilarity of his followers. This may 3, the interpreter of Bon Appetite appeared disguised as a cute roll… of toilet paper. After a choreography that was as good as that of Katherine Heigl drunk in full afternoon the singer has given the starting signal for the show. ” Why am I not surprised ?“” It is better, you have to give back the confinement bearable “” Incredible to arrive to always be also cute in a costume of toilet paper“have fun, some people, while others regretted not being able to see the cute baby bump. The next time may be ?