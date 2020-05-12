Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran have been strongly criticised by a great singer international – Voltage

If Katy Perry never ceases to follow up the exciting projects between the preparation of her wedding that she is preparing diligently with a wedding-leveler, its investment in a company specializing in the production of vinegar and the promotion of the program American Idol where she camped in the jury with Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Bobby Bones and Ryan Seacrest, his colleague in music Ed Sheeran was brilliantly noticed this year with his huge tour that has surpassed the record held by U2 for the tour 360° in 2011 with no less than 736,4 million dollars in revenue. Adulated by millions of people around the world, the two artists squattent the charts to the delight of their fans. However, if everything seems to succeed, one cannot say that they are unanimously. Indeed, a great singer international has given a notice, rather critically, on the two stars.

Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry criticised by Prince

Died April 21, 2016, the late Prince has all the same a message to get across to the music industry. In fact, we learn today, thanks to the media british The Guardian, that the deceased singer was not at all a fan of Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran, to believe all of the little notes of praise about the two artists, hand-written by the Kid of Minneapolis prior to his death during the writing of his memoir The Beautiful Ones. “The radios are trying to take us stuffed with Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran. We don’t like this, no matter what you were trying to get us to swallow it by force”was it indeed written in his drafts, which were found in the property of Paisley Park.

This has the merit of being clear and sincere !