Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, a love story-passionate – Actu Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, an encounter greedy

For the past three years, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom crazy Hollywood. Between their encounter, a separation and eventually a marriage, the fans do not know where to give head. Currently on their little cloud, couple, iconic, does nothing like the others. As soon as they met, the singer and now her fiancé are hooked. On January 10, 2016, the two stars attend separately to the evening of the Golden Globes.

The event follows its short-when an item unexpected upset their lives. All this, because of a hamburger. Wanting to try one, the guard of the body of the performer “Never Really Over” tries to catch one. It was without count, and Orlando Bloom. The actor comes out of nowhere and takes the sandwich and shouted, “Hey, but it is to me!”. In the face of such energy, the singer leaves it to him willingly.

The days go by and it would seem that between them, the course is beautiful and well spent. Nearly a month after their meeting, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend a concert of Adele, the 24 February. This output awakens the suspicions of the fans, who watch their deeds and actions. Having decided to no longer hide, the lovebirds revealed their romance on social networks, on the 20th may 2016 at the Cannes film Festival. For a little less than a year, the couple file the perfect love. Yet current 2017, the apparitions are becoming more and more rare. In march of the same year, they announced their separation. But this only lasts a few months. At the end of the summer, they are again surprised at a concert of Ed Sheeran. Following many escapades as a couple… It’s official, their relationship dates back to the slope! And for good reason, last February the couple of stars who got engaged.