Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are celebrating their one year engagement

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took advantage of the Valentine’s day, to celebrate their one year engagement. They have shared the photos of this amazing night.

What could be better for Valentine’s day that to celebrate its one-year engagement ? It is, in any case, what we’re doing Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

On Instagram, the singer has unveiled a multitude of photos of the evening. In the program, lots of flowers, hearts, of friends and of love.

Comment Katy Perry wrote :

A year ago I said yes to a life of love and change… and I must admit that I am not bored for a single second

A feeling shared by Orlando Bloom who responds to him :

It is not in trouble my doe

To view photos, we want to believe them ! The couple has decorated the walls of the room with allen roses in the shape of a heart.

A hundred guests were invited and they all wore tee-shirts with the initials of the two lovers.

For its part, Katy Perry sported a pink dress Prada, accompanied, of course, a big belt and earrings in the shape of a heart.

Last year at the same date, Orlando Bloom asked the hand of his dear and tender.

A gentleman, he had asked their permission to parents of Katy Perry before asking the fateful question.

A source tells People :

Orlando had prepared it for a long time. He wanted it to be special.

Katy Perry would like to tell this time :

I got on a helicopter and he has asked me in marriage. We landed near a building where we waited for our friends, our family, and an incredible wealth of flowers.

How romantic this Orlando Bloom !

For more details, watch the video at the top of the article.