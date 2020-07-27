Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Finally Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby!

Fortunately, celebrities are there to keep us entertained, like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who vie for ideas on Instagram to make their millions of followers laugh. Together for many years, the couple recently revealed that they are expecting a happy event. Very nice news for fans of the two stars!

Katy Perry’s pregnancy revealed in the music video

About a month ago, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced that they were expecting a child, after several years of a checkered relationship. Through the last clip of the singer, in the very last seconds, the lovebirds had decided to reveal the pregnancy as simply as possible. If many rumors had circulated about their child project for a while now, it was not until March to see reality take shape.

After the clip was released on YouTube, the singer did not fail to chat with her fans, confident that she had had the greatest difficulty keeping her pregnancy a secret, adding that both were very eager to welcome the new one. Member of the family.

If this is a first child for Katy Perry, it is actually the second for Orlando Bloom, already a father of a 9-year-old boy, Flynn, whom he had with his ex-wife Miranda. Kerr.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal baby’s gender

After this announcement with fanfare, and some little anecdotes cleverly distilled by the singer, in particular about the fact that she was already buying baby things while she was still single, it would seem that we are not lovers of secrets at the Perry / Bloom.

In an Instagram post on the singer’s page, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby girl, through a portrait of the dad covered in pink moss.

Added to this photo, an atypical location to say the least “Girls rule the world”.

View this post on Instagram 💕 it’s a girl 💕 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 3, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT

Obviously, the singer’s wish has been granted, since the latter confided that she wanted a girl, during a concert in Melbourne on March 8. It will, therefore, be time for young parents to think about a name, even if there again, the young woman seems to have thought of everything. According to some relatives, she would indeed like to give him that of her grandmother who died on March 9, namely Ann Pearl. In any case, we will quickly know the end of the story, since according to the size of her belly, Katy Perry should give birth by the end of the summer.