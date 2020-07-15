Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have chosen a famous actress to be the godmother of her daughter

On march 4, Katy Perry announced through the song “Never Worn White” that she was expecting her first child . A couple of weeks after the happy event, we know that it could be the godmother of the girl.

This is more than a matter of weeks before Katy Perry gives birth to their first child. In anticipation of this happy event, the singer of 35 years, and the future dad, Orlando Bloom, chose the godfather and godmother of the child.

Jennifer Aniston is going to be there for her

The girl could have a planetarium the star as the fairy godmother. In fact, according to The Sun, is Jennifer Aniston, who has been chosen by the couple. “Katy and Jen are very close. During the contention, that they were walking together, respecting social distance, and who have spent a lot of time together,” said a family member. This source also said that Jennifer Aniston was very happy when Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had offered to be the godmother of her daughter and that she had cried of joy.

Jennifer Aniston is the godmother of Coco, the daughter of her friend Courteney Cox.