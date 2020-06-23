Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have not chosen the name of his daughter! – Actu Katy Perry

If several rumors circulating on the net about the choice of the first name of the granddaughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, the couple has finally confirmed that they had not yet decided.

In fact, the past month of April, sources close explained that the singer of “I Kissed a Girl” was intended to pay homage to her grandmother, who recently died, calling his daughter by his first name. She would have chosen Pearl, Hudson or Ann: “This is the great mother of Katy, which has made it the woman and the fighter he is today, he explained in a near Rob Shuter on the podcast “The Naughty to Nice With Rob”. Katy thinks that this is not a coincidence that the soul of his great-grandmother has left the Earth when a soul comes.”

But, finally, in the month of June of 2020, Katy Perry comes on to explain that the name is not yet defined: “We have not yet decided specifically to your name, because I think that we have options and that she will tell us, explained in the program “Karson & Kennedy”. I’m going to look at it and say: ‘Oh, yes, yes, you are, you are in him.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s soon-to-be parents!

For remember, it was last march that Katy Perry has announced her pregnancy, through her video clip “Never Worn White”. The famous singer has appeared at the end of the video, with a white dress, revealing her baby bump. The arrival of your baby is also planned for this summer.

Full of happiness, the artist regularly shares information about her pregnancy. There is little, she has unveiled a fun ultrasound in the social networks and confirmed that she was anxious to know her daughter…