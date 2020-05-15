Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, impending marriage

The information was revealed by “People” Wednesday : Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will marry in the end of the year.

The D-day nears for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Wednesday, June 26, a source close to the couple revealed to the site “People“they planned to get married by the end of the year. “They make use of a wedding planner to finalize the details of their wedding. Katy seems to be in charge, but Orlando is also involved (…) They don’t seem at all stressed, it’s going to be a joyous marriage with family and friends”, we learn.

These revelations come in addition to those of E! Newspublished earlier in the year. We learned many details about the preparations for their wedding : “They want to choose something perfect for them, in the image of their relationship (…) Orlando Bloom doesn’t want something too big or high in colors”.

When the turbulence give way to the balance

After several years of relationship in the teeth of a saw –they began their love story in January 2016, they separated after a year of relationship before reconciling in the spring of 2018-, the actor of 42 years was chosen on St. Valentine’s day, February 14, to ask the hand of his beautiful. “We went to dinner, and I thought that we would then see an art exhibit…but we went in a helicopter, and he has asked me in marriage in the helicopter. It was very cute”, told the singer. It will be the second marriage for each of them : Katy Perry married Russell Brand in 2010, while Orlando Bloom had said “yes” to Miranda Kerr (mother of his son Flynn, 8 years old) in the same year.

