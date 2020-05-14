Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in a romantic getaway in France (photos)

They are going to marry end of this year, according to People magazine, surrounded by their families and their friends. After the engagement was celebrated with great pomp in the Saint Valentine’s day, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, they spin the perfect love. And to spend a good time together, there’s nothing like a little romantic getaway on the beautiful beaches of the Island of Ré, off the west Coast of France.

And this is the MailOnline, which reveals this morning exclusive pictures of the famous couple in the process of having a good time. Katy wears a white jersey with flowers, so that the man of her dreams wears a navy blue shirt. The couple is smiling and happy. The preparations for their marriage would be in the hands of a wedding planneuse.. So not to worry.