Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal photos ever seen of their extravagant evening engagement

People and royalty

In case you were not able to make it to the evening of the betrothal of the couple, Perry and Bloom, here are the shots that give you a small preview of the atmosphere.

The pictures never revealed the night of the engagement of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just released this Saturday, February 15th. To celebrate the first anniversary of her engagement with the actor Pirates of the Caribbeanthe singer of 35 years has published a post to instagram with a series of black and white shots.

We can see the star in the company of his friends and his family, but also her fiancé Orlando Bloom, in positions that are too loose that improbable. Decoration of background, roses that form a heart and a profusion of candles which fit perfectly with the spirit of Valentine’s day.

In the caption of the publication, the singer wrote : “A year ago, I said yes to a life of love and evolution… and certainly never a dull moment since “. The photos were mine that have been liked more than 1.8 million times since then. Orlando Bloom has said in the comment : “No one will get bored never my doe “.

On the negatives, the duo appears more happy than ever. The situation seems to finally be calming for the couple, who had known ups and downs since its meeting in 2016. In 2017, the duo had even announced his separation agreement. They were eventually reunited in 2018. A year later, Orlando Bloom had finally asked the interpreter “I Kissed a Girl” in marriage. A request immortalized on social networks with a picture of the engagement ring. A publication likée more than 2 million times.