Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal the sex of their child

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, here in August 2019 at an avant-premiere in Los Angeles, are going to be parents of a little girl

It is with a photo of Orlando Bloom all smiles, with a face entarté and covered with a cream rose that Katy Perry has announced the new. “It’s a girl!”, she stated in the caption of her photo, to leave no room for doubt.

PEOPLE – “Who run the world?!” Girls! And Orlando Bloom is going to have to get used to this, as he prepares to become a dad of a little girl with Katy Perry, as revealed by the singer on Instagram .

Katy Perry announced her pregnancy in early march, with the unveiling of her new video for the song “Never Worn White”, in which she appears dressed in white and with a belly apparent.

She had then taken the word on social networks: “There’s going to be a lot of things this summer. I’m going to give birth, figuratively and literally, something that you would expect”, she said.

This is the first child of Katy Perry. Orlando Bloom is already the father of a boy, with his former partner Miranda Kerr.

See also on The HuffPost: To relieve the aches and pains of pregnancy dance prenatal as a solution