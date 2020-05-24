Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal the sex of their future child

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced last month waiting for their first child. And on Friday, the american popstar revealed the sex of the future baby in a publication that is Instagram full of humor.
The singer has shared a photo showing Orlando Bloom, the face covered in cream a pale pink. “It’s a girl!”, wrote Katy Perry, saying “girls run the world” in the place of the geo-location.
The star of the 35-year-old had announced her pregnancy on march 5, when the output of the clip of its title Never Worn White. A video in which it unveiled a belly rebounded well. An hour after the broadcast of the clip, Katy Perry had welcomed on Twitter to have put his fans in the loop: “Oh my God, I’m so happy to not have to go to the belly or to wear a big bag”, she assured.
The singer is in a relationship with the british actor Orlando Bloom since 2016. They announced their engagement in February 2019.