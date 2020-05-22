Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: the effects of confinement on their weight! – Actu Katy Perry

The containment can have unintended consequences on our favorite celebs. Katy Perry has entrusted his life in quarantine and, in particular, on his secluded life with his lover Orlando Bloom, at the micro Radio.com Live.

The interpreter of “Chained To The Rhythm” tells the story : “My girlfriend said the other day. She said, ‘all those who are in the ninth week of confinement are sacred psychopaths.’“

Katy Perry, who expects a baby this summer, would spend his time eating in the company of her fiancé. “I turn into Shrek, in terms of weight, and Orlando turns into the Hulk.“, added the star amused.

Katy Perry wants to control everything

Not only the confinement effects on the physical of the couple of superstars, but it also has an impact on the morale of Katy Perry. For the singer overactive, it is not easy to stay at home and feel helpless. “In the past, I’ve always been a perfectionist and obsessed with control, and all the perfectionists and obsessed with control are going crazy at the moment.“, she says.

Despite the social distancing, Katy Perry doesn’t rest on its laurels. She has just revealed a brand new single titled “Daisies”. A title that she even presented live on the set of American Idol.