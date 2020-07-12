Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom : they have chosen the godmother of her daughter

More than a couple of weeks before you meet your little girl. Katy Perry approach of the expected date of delivery, and new information about the child’s future is unveiled.

According to the information of the” Daily Mirror “Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are said to have already chosen a godmother of her baby. And this is far from an unknown, as is Jennifer Aniston. Would have accepted with joy not-hidden to take on this role of the girl. A source told the English tabloid : “She is, obviously, delighted and, of course, I cried when asked to be the godmother. “

Katy Perry and Jennifer Aniston would be, in fact, very close, and their friendship would be strengthened during the running of the bulls : “Katy and Jen are very close. During the containment, they did walk together holding distance of each other and have spent a lot of time to recover the time lost. “Ask to be the godmother of her daughter, Katy Perry demonstrates how much your support has been important during this delicate period. This is not the first time that Jennifer Aniston supports this feature. She is also the godmother to Coco, daughter of Courteney Cox, who is now 16 years of age.

There is now only a few weeks to wait to meet the little girl. Katy Perry, she, saw with difficulty the end of the pregnancy. During the promotion of her new album, she had narrated : “I was walking like a duck ! I can breathe hard… it is noisy and unpleasant. I eat a lot of ice with flavor, it’s like “get in my mouth right now !” “Courage, this is the end !