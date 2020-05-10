Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom visit a coffee Pokemon in Japan

Today, we have some interesting news from the Pokemon Center Tokyo DX and the Pokemon Cafe in Japan.

The author-composer-singer of world-famous Katy Perry, her husband Orlando Bloom and their son of 8 years and have visited the Pokemon Center Tokyo DX to Shinsaibashi, Tokyo. They were there to enjoy a meal at a Pokemon Cafe.

According to a report of the japanese media Friday Digital, the other guests at the coffee were unaware of initially the presence of the family, until a mascot Pikachu vienna to greet the family. A lot of people have started to realize that it was really Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, though some still doubted that they were the real thing. The people in the café were so excited that the noise level began to increase significantly. The guests then began to pull out their smartphones to take photos of the trio.

