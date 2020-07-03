Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom wants his daughter was born to choose his own name

Singer Katy Perry is currently waiting for a daughter and she wants a small choose your own name.

Perry is thrilled to have a baby with boyfriend Orlando Bloom. Although it has a list of names for the baby, the couple decided to give his son the freedom to decide your own name, reports the metro.co.in the united kingdom.

“We still need to decide specifically your name because I think that we have options and we tell you,” he said.

“I’m going to look and say:” Oh, yes, yes, you are, you you you ” “, he added.

The 35-year-old has also stated that he had experienced “all the emotions under the sun” during your pregnancy.

“I was overwhelmed, I was anxious, I was happy, I was very excited, I was depressed. I’ve been through it all. The world is only a moment wild and it is a moment of insanity to give life to the world,” he said.

However, her and Bloom, who have a son of nine years of age, Flynn, with her ex-wife Miranda Kerr, are eager to welcome the child.

“He is very excited for a girl. They say that girls are, you know, the girl dad, that is how it is going to be, let’s see, ” he said.