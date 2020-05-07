Katy Perry and Shakira returning tubes Disney Kermit the frog

Kim Lee
07-05-2020

18h36

07-05-2020

18h36

The constraint of the containment requires the strings to give proof of imagination to propose in spite of all the new shows.

ABC and Disney ” are requested to stars to reinterpret tubes of the cartoon in a show, hosted by Kermit the frog and the entire band of the
Muppet Show. Katy Perry is going to take over “Baby Mine” (
Dumbo), Shakira “Try Everything,” (
Zootopie), Idina Menzel “A Whole New World”
Aladdin), Rebel Wilson’s “Poor Unfortunate Souls” (
The little mermaid), and Christina Aguilera theme
The snow queen. The profits will be donated to the fight against the Covid-19.

