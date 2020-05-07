Katy Perry and Shakira returning tubes Disney Kermit the frog





© Reporters / DPA Various P. L Published the

07-05-2020 to

18h36 – Updated the

07-05-2020 to

18h36

The constraint of the containment requires the strings to give proof of imagination to propose in spite of all the new shows.

ABC and Disney ” are requested to stars to reinterpret tubes of the cartoon in a show, hosted by Kermit the frog and the entire band of the

Muppet Show. Katy Perry is going to take over “Baby Mine” (

Dumbo), Shakira “Try Everything,” (

Zootopie), Idina Menzel “A Whole New World”

Aladdin), Rebel Wilson’s “Poor Unfortunate Souls” (

The little mermaid), and Christina Aguilera theme

The snow queen. The profits will be donated to the fight against the Covid-19.