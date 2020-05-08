Katy Perry announces a new hit “DAISIES” available may 15th! – Actu Katy Perry

It’s a nice surprise that just announced Katy Perry in this Thursday, may 7, 2020. On its social networks, the mom-to-be has revealed the imminent release of a new title, called “Daisies”. And as good news never come alone… The song will be unveiled on may 15th: “The music must go on’commented the interested main.

The interpreter of “I Kissed a Girl” has confirmed the development of a new opus, the first excerpt from “Daisies” will be unveiled within no delays. The year 2020 promises to be so rich to Katy Perry, who will also be her first child, fruit of her love with Orlando Bloom.