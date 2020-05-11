Katy Perry announces the imminent arrival of a new piece – Vibration

On march 5, 2020, Katy Perry revealed to be pregnant with her first child in the clip of his new song, Never Worn White. At the very end of the video, the mom-to-be, revealed her round belly under a white dress, showing it to all her fans that her pregnancy was already well underway. Today filled, the american singer has made a new surprise to its audience. The interpreter Never Really Over has announced the imminent arrival of a brand new song entitled Daisies. But this is not all. This single unexpected, which will be unveiled on the 15th may next, will be the first extract of the next album of the star. “The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and it was released on may 15, 2020”was it written on social networks in the caption of a photo of her in a field of daisies.

🌼 The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020 🌼 THE MUSIC MUST GO ONhttps://t.co/lI71mjIm0J pic.twitter.com/cqwZnysWPu — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 7, 2020

A duet with Taylor Swift ?

Since that announcement, the rumors continue to swell about a possible collaboration with his colleague Taylor Swift. Some users think this song is actually a duet between the two singers. The reason for this ? Only 1h25 after the future wife of Orlando Bloom has revealed the arrival of the single, Taylor Swift appeared wearing a t-shirt with daisies, the theme of the song (“Daisies” means “Daisy” in French, ndlr).

HEAR. ME. OUT.

Taylor is wearing a daisy shirt

Katy referenced yntcd two days ago

Taylor posted 1 hour and 25 minutes after Katy… THATS 85 MINUTES….

Those numbers are coming back.. what if we get a big announcement tomorrow, maybe a collab one Katy’s #DAISIES 👀 pic.twitter.com/szp1XWf0Io — 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐝𝗼𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞🦋 (@rainycabridee) May 7, 2020

On the other hand, the announcement of new title coincïde with the second anniversary of the “Reputation Stadium Tour” (the fifth world tour, Taylor Swift) where Katy Perry was handed an olive branch to the american singer with a letter.

Today marks the 2nd anniversary of “reputation Stadium Tour” where Katy Perry feels year olive branch to Taylor Swift with a letter. Katy Perry announced her first single “Daisies” today, and Taylor Swift shared her photo wearing daisies 🌞 A possible collab?#MyTheoryOnly pic.twitter.com/mAvBOQwiTP — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) May 7, 2020

See you then on may 15, to finally discover who’s hiding fully behind this piece !