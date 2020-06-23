Katy Perry announces with Watery Eyes, to find on their next album

The patience, the fifth installment of the Katy Perry hit the stores the next month of August. Teasé the last few weeks, in particular, thanks to the single The margaritasthis album promises to be just as summery as successful. Currently in full promotion, the singer has entrusted to Adam in the River. The program, a piece that is found throughout this highly anticipated album : With Watery Eyes.

But then, the book this title ? According to Katy Perry, with Watery Eyes discuss the fact of “dancing with the stars, even in our worst moments”. The who is now the singer of the most watched in the world on VEVO account as well to offer us a pop album, which will be extended throughout the worst of times. Patience, only a couple more weeks of waiting before being able to listen to it !



