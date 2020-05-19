Katy Perry appears completely naked and pregnant in her new video

His daughter is not yet born she is already the star of two clips of his mom. Katy Perry had indeed announced her pregnancy at the same time as the arrival of his new album, with the release of the clip for their first single, Never Worn White. In a big white dress, the head adorned with a huge wreath of flowers, Katy Perry stood in the belly, leaving little room for doubt. For the video of his new title, Daisiesthe girlfriend of Orlando Bloom, displays once again her baby bump, which has grown since. Wearing a dress as virginal, the american singer of 35 years, evolving in a natural setting prior to bathing, totally naked, in a river.

“I wrote this song two months ago, as a call to remain faithful to the path that it has traced for itself, regardless of what others think“wrote the star on Instagram, unveiling his clip. “This has taken on a new meaning for me recently, in light of what the whole world lives in this time. Each of us is someone unique on more than seven billion people, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell“, she added.

In couple with actor Orlando Bloom since 2016, Katy Perry had planned to marry this summer in Japan. A project that has had to be postponed, and that will surely happen after the baby.

