Katy Perry at the top with “Daisies”: Pink sends a nice message! – Actu Pink

All seems to smile to the beautiful Katy Perry. While the mom-to-be will unveil the entirety of their new album on the 14th of August next, the interpreter of “I Kissed a Girl” has already revealed several fragments of this opus.

A couple of weeks ago, so that has offered to your audience “has Never been Used-White’, where she announced her pregnancy, and “Margaritas”. A song that proved to be a great success since then. Your song is now ranked in the Top 10 of the pop songs of the Billboard charts. Thanks to this song, Katy Perry also became the fifth artist to have no less than 16 titles in this ranking, after Maroon 5, Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson or Pink.

Proud to welcome this new member in this club closed, Pink did not hesitate to send a message on the Canvas: “Congratulations, Katy! That makes a lot of women”, we can read.