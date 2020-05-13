Katy Perry becomes aware of his mental health before the birth of her baby

For Katy Perry pregnancy is not all rainbows and butterflies.

On Tuesday, the singer of “Fireworks” has spoken of his mental health problems in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic and its course of maternity.

“Sometimes, I don’t know which is worse trying to avoid the virus or the wave of depression that accompanied this new standard,” she said shared on Twitter.

If anything, this is not the first time these last few days that Katy is sincere about her pregnancy. In the course of the weekend, she spoke of its hormonal changes and mood swings.

Saturday night, she joined the event’s Livestream Together of SHEIN, who has helped raise funds for the response Fund solidarity COVID-19 to the world health Organization (WHO).

During the livestream, the American idol the judge shared that she has about “five good days” and the rest, she finds herself in tears. “I cry when I look at my toes or I cry when I do just simple tasks”, she said.