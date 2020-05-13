Katy Perry becomes aware of his mental health before the birth of her baby

For Katy Perry pregnancy is not all rainbows and butterflies.
On Tuesday, the singer of “Fireworks” has spoken of his mental health problems in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic and its course of maternity.
“Sometimes, I don’t know which is worse trying to avoid the virus or the wave of depression that accompanied this new standard,” she said shared on Twitter.
If anything, this is not the first time these last few days that Katy is sincere about her pregnancy. In the course of the weekend, she spoke of its hormonal changes and mood swings.
Saturday night, she joined the event’s Livestream Together of SHEIN, who has helped raise funds for the response Fund solidarity COVID-19 to the world health Organization (WHO).
During the livestream, the American idol the judge shared that she has about “five good days” and the rest, she finds herself in tears. “I cry when I look at my toes or I cry when I do just simple tasks”, she said.
Similar to his tweet on Tuesday, during the livestream, she explained that the orders to stay at home had affected his mental health.
“I think that this is largely hormonal and I am not accustomed to so many people in a confined space (or) restricted for so long,” explained the singer. “I have the habit of getting out (getting out) all the time.”
She added: “there’s not really anywhere to go except my car. So I’m going to a lot towards my car. This is my safe space.”
Fortunately, she is in quarantine with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, who has been at her side throughout her pregnancy. An insider said to E! News the couple begins to prepare the things for their breakfast.
“They become excited and start to decorate the nursery,” explained the insider. “They wanted to take a baby shower, but they feel it will be safer to do something after the baby arrives and see where things go.”
“They know that they will have some sort of celebration when the time comes,” continued the insider. “Katy grows day by day and it all starts to feel very real. They can’t wait.”
Since the couple had to postpone their wedding because of the pandemic, at least they still have something to look forward to: their small.