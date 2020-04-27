Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Amy Schumer… the announcements of pregnancies, original stars

Better than a press release or a photo of the “baby bump”, these celebrities have managed to announce a pregnancy with a touch of originality.

A video clip for Katy Perry. On march 4, 2020, Katy Perry has unveiled a new song, Never Worn Whitea clip where, at the end of it, she puts in profile, with his hands on his belly. That’s how singer chose to announce that she and her husband Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child. “This is probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I told myself that I had to tell you that in the best possible way through a piece of music”said the mom-to-be.

Beyoncé at the MTV Video Music Awards 2011. More than the winners (four trophies for Adele, three for Katy Perry and Lady Gaga / Jo Calderone), this one has mostly kept to the ceremony, it is the announcement of the – first – pregnancy of Beyoncé. It is little to say that it has made its small effect. The singer has, in fact, expected to have finished to perform the song Love on top to let go of his microphone, opened her jacket and revealed to the world his belly already rebounded well. In the room, it was the hysteria, even Kanye West has struggled to recover. The shoulders of Jay-Z are shaking still.

The photo kitsch of Beyoncé. For her second pregnancy (double this time), it is a Queen B. already 5 months pregnant which took pose on Instagram. On February 1, 2017, she posted a picture of it a bit kitschy – kneeling in the middle of flowers, in under-clothes, a green veil on his head and holding his belly in his hands. A big surprise for everyone and a record “likes” for this photo this year (6.3 million in 2017, a total of 11.1 million today…).

The political ad Amy Schumer. It started with a photo posted on the account Instagram of Amy on October 23, 2018 : we saw in it the faces of the actress and her husband, Chris Fischer in the place of those of Meghan Markle and prince Harry who just recently announce that they were expecting a happy event (and, to them, they were not in the original). In her comment, she explained to have a “new exciting” to announce and urged the people to follow the journalist policy Jessica Yellin. To speak… of the mid-term elections. In a story, the reporter drew up a list of candidates recommended by Amy, but at the very end was slipped this message “I’m pregnant – Amy Schumer”.

The announcement time for Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner has never formalized her pregnancy. The entire earth knew that she was pregnant with Travis Scott in September 2017, but it has never made any comment on the subject (the media are largely responsible for it). But at one point, it was necessary that it so : February 4, 2018, she posted a long message on Instagram to justify his need to protect his private life as well as a dedicated video “our daughter”, referring to the nine months that came to pass… And for info, the little Stormi was seen on the day three days earlier.

Cardi B in the Saturday Night Live. It is wearing a tight dress that Cardi B occurred on the set of the show Saturday Night Live on April 7, 2018. An outfit featuring prominently the “baby bump“the rapper, while the rumor of a pregnancy that ran for some time. And to say that two months earlier, she had quite violently denied being pregnant with his companion Offset, “no, conn***. I exaggerated. Let me grow in peace”had she responded to a fan who had hypothesized…

Chrissy Teigen brought her daughter Luna. To announce the future arrival of their second baby, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have appealed to their older sister, Luna. On account of Instagram, Chrissy was published on November 21, 2017 a video in which she asks her daughter what is in her belly : “A baby !”replied the little girl. And the model always in the mood blagueuse, wished to clarify that the baby is her husband’s.

The emoji of Committee Chyna. Barely together for a couple of months, just engaged couple, Rob Kardashian and Committee Chyna announced that they were going to be parents. How ? By posting on may 6, 2016 on Instagram a photo of Committee Chyna pregnant, but how emoji.

Russell Brand and his book for future dads. “Good, then. My mom bought me this. It is time to prepare !”, has released the actor on Instagram on July 8, 2016. The “it” in question, it was a book advice for future dads. Everything was said.

The photomontage of Aaron and Lauren Paul. On September 19, 2017, the mom-to-be has posted on Instagram a mounting cute all full : she and her children, with a picture of her ultrasound. “Oh, hello”was it added in the comment. It is almost similar, the ultrasound at least, that Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced the pregnancy from the singer.

The costume for Halloween by Jessica Simpson. It was a moment that fans suspected that she was pregnant, but Jessica Simpson has waited for Halloween 2011 to confirm the rumor. “It is true ! I’m going to be a “mummy””, she tweeteda message with a photo of herself dressed in a mummy. For the few non-bilingual English who would not understand : “mummy” / “mummy”, it is written as “mummy” / “mummy”.

