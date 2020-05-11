Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez: these stars close to the great of this world – Actu Beyoncé

Beyoncé and Barack Obama

This is one of the friendship star of the song/great political personality a must. During his term as president of the United States, and even more since his retirement from presidential, Barack Obama has never hidden his admiration for Beyoncé. The american singer was already there, alongside Barack Obama on the occasion of his first inauguration at the beginning of the year 2009.

Last July, one of the presidents of the coolest that the United States had ever known her not to dance in the company of his wife at the concert of Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Washington. This friendship between Beyoncé and Barack Obama, however, is not without risk. In 2017, the successor of George W. Bush, the White House revealed without wanting the sex of the baby Beyoncé.

Alicia Keys and Barack Obama

The list of personalities who support or admire publicly Barack Obama is as long as the discography of the greatest singers of recent years combined. Always is it that certain celebrities have had the privilege of being able to engage with the former president of the United States a special friendship.

In addition to Beyoncé, Alicia Keys has also had the pleasure of entering in the closed circle of the friends of Barack Obama. Unless it be the opposite and that it is Barack Obama who has had the chance to become friend with the interpreter of the hit “If I Ain’t Got You”.

Jennifer Lopez and Hillary Clinton

Known for his musical career and film exceptional, Jennifer Lopez is also part of these artists politically engaged. In 2016, one of the singers more sexy of the planet displays openly his support for Hillary Clinton in the view of the u.s. presidential elections.

In a concert given in Miami, the ex of Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony invites the candidate for a democrat to go on stage. No one knows if Hillary Clinton knows the lyrics of the hits of the singer of puerto rican descent, the percentage of voting to the origins of hispanic registered in the State of Florida.

Katy Perry and Hillary Clinton

In the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry has also decided to support Hillary Clinton in her fight for the position of president of the United States. Particularly influential with his community of fans on social networks, the interpreter of the hit “Roar” has multiplied in 2016 and 2017 the speech and the word to invite the Americans to vote for the candidate and a democrat. Like Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry has benefited greatly from his concerts to highlight the wife of Bill Clinton.

Kanye West and Donald Trump

Other friendship between a president of the United States, and a star of the song, different atmosphere. In recent years, one of the rappers americans the most prolific players in the music industry alternates between support for the controversial chair of the United States and taken away. On multiple occasions, Kanye West does not hesitate to speak of his admiration for Donald Trump in the media, or even sometimes to disappoint his closest friends.

Those who dream of a future president of the United States is as capable, the following week, to take its distances with the successor of Barack Obama. A friendship that has ups and downs, a bit like in real life.

Shakira and Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg is not a political man, but, thanks to the power of its social network, it counts among the greatest of this world. In 2015, although it shares the creation of his foundation to help underprivileged children, the founder of Facebook receives the official support of Shakira.

Star with a big heart, the colombian singer has already invests itself heavily in humanitarian aid to help the children who need it the most (she has created her own foundation and is part of the ambassadors of Unicef). When Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement, the interpreter of the hit “Clandestino” writes a comment enthusiastic and glowing against his new friend. Difficult however to know if the friendship between Shakira and Mark Zuckerberg is real or if it is just a virtual friendship.

And in France?

In the United States, the stories of friendship between a star of the music and of the great political personalities are quite common. In France, the phenomenon also exists, even if its scope is more limited. On the occasion of the match between Nicolas Sarkozy to Ségolène Royal in 2007, many artists had taken up a position. On the side of Nicolas Sarkozy, singers such as Johnny Hallyday and Doc Gynecology. Ségolène Royal, she could count on the support of the rapper Diam s.