Katy Perry – bio, and any news

Coming from a family of pastors, Katy Perry performs her first singing in a church choir. She discovered a passion for the gospel, failing to be able to listen to other styles of music that are forbidden by his parents. It frees us somewhat from the prohibitions on parenting by learning the dance in a recreation centre “secular” of Santa Barbara. In 2008, Katy Perry takes revenge on his education curator and pulling out the tube “I Kissed a Girl” whose success is global. In America sometimes very puritan, this song address a snook at homophobia. Katy Perry becomes the new darling of pop, even Madonna is totally fan. Side heart, in recent years, Katy Perry has had several romances very high profile. She is getting married in October 2010 with Russell Brand. However, after less than a year of marriage, they divorced. The beautiful brunette with blue eyes console in the future in the arms of the singer John Mayer. In addition to holding regular summits of the charts, Katy Perry also lends his image in the popular video game ” the Sims “. Passionate by fashion and cosmetics, Katy Perry has released in 2011 two perfumes, what drunk a little more all of his fans.