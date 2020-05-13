Katy Perry breaks the taboo around mental illness

It is in Vogue in India that Katy Perry is back on the dark years of his life. The singer spoke of the depression that she has been through.



Katy Perry did not mince his words in referring to his career for Vogue India. The young woman, now betrothed to the actor Orlando Bloom, wanted broken the taboo around depression and mental illness in general : “I have been touched by depression, I didn’t want to get out of my bed. “ she said without a filter. It is between 2017 and 2018 that the singer has gone through the worst. His career and his report to the media does not help, the star has known moments of very dark.

To get by, Katy Perry decided to follow therapy, and to refer to the process, Hoffman and herbal medicine : “I had the opportunity to try many forms of meditation, but nothing replaces the transcendental meditation. It has changed my life” she explains, saying that she practice this daily today.

This painful experience in his life enabled him, moreover, to take a step back on a lot of things : “I’ve done a lot of work, mental, spiritual, and emotional in recent years. The biggest lie we are ever told as artists, it is that we must suffer to create. I don’t want to feel emotional pain all my life to write songs” she said. Indeed, the singer aspires to a life and an inspiration much more positive now. Thanks to this interview to Vogue India, she also wants to lift the veil on a subject still sensitive today and little-discussed mental illness. She also wanted to, through his example, to show that we can come out of this. She explains, with a lot of positivity : “I want to live my life, simply. And this means that you can sometimes stumble but this is not how you fall that matters, but how you get up. “ a message full of hope for all those who suffer or who have suffered depression as she.

