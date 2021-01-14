CELEBRITIES

KATY PERRY CELEBRATED ORLANDO BLOOM’S BIRTHDAY WITH LOADS OF NEW PHOTOS AND A TENDER MESSAGE

Posted on

Today Orlando Bloom turns 44 and Katy Perry celebrated it on Instagram with a romantic post!

The singer posted a slideshow full of unedited photos of the couple and the actor, taken at different times of their relationship which began in 2016. After a hiatus, they got back together in late 2017 and early 2018.

He asked her for her hand on Valentine’s Day 2019 and last August they became Daisy Dove’s parents.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

” The happiest 44th birthday to my love, my Dove’s brilliant father and sparkling mirror that sees and reflects back to me what I still can’t see – wrote Katy Perry in the caption of the greeting post – Thank you for always falling to the mat with me and never give up. I’m so glad my moon has found its sun. I love you little mouse. “

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

203
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

196
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

188
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

154
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lopez stars in the movie The Cipher

134
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise starts his vacation today and resumes filming in January

130
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

123
CELEBRITIES

George Clooney defends Tom Cruise’s outburst on set

119
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

107
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend talks about their wedding day

100
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

To Top