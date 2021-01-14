KATY PERRY CELEBRATED ORLANDO BLOOM’S BIRTHDAY WITH LOADS OF NEW PHOTOS AND A TENDER MESSAGE

Today Orlando Bloom turns 44 and Katy Perry celebrated it on Instagram with a romantic post!

The singer posted a slideshow full of unedited photos of the couple and the actor, taken at different times of their relationship which began in 2016. After a hiatus, they got back together in late 2017 and early 2018.

He asked her for her hand on Valentine’s Day 2019 and last August they became Daisy Dove’s parents.

” The happiest 44th birthday to my love, my Dove’s brilliant father and sparkling mirror that sees and reflects back to me what I still can’t see – wrote Katy Perry in the caption of the greeting post – Thank you for always falling to the mat with me and never give up. I’m so glad my moon has found its sun. I love you little mouse. “