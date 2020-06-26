Katy Perry celebrated their “babymoon” in the campsite

An experience that she will probably remember for a very long time. To celebrate the arrival of their first child who comes, Katy Perry has chosen to go camping in the desert with her partner, actor Orlando Bloom. An adventure that she told the radio program ” WNEW 102.7’s Karen Carson in the Morning.”

The idea came to him after he pitched for the first time, but in your garden… : “we camped in the garden with tents, that had even made a camp fire to toast marshmallows. We went to the Un, with the family and Lego. My niece and Flynn, the son of Orlando, is crazy about the Un. “

An experience that she loved. So much so that the singer has said that she wanted to start again, but in the middle of the jungle, this time : “I was like that is going to be too cold, I’m going to do my babymoon at the campsite. And then you realize that you have to do everything alone. Cool. “She adds :” When you’re camping in your garden, you can go to your house, in your bathroom. But when we camped in the wild, is wild. It was fun. “

An interview in which Katy Perry is also confident that the birth of your baby-to-come : “I’m so excited that we can be. I went through all the emotions. I was overwhelmed, I was anxious, I was happy, I was very excited, I was depressed. I’ve had it all. The world is crazy at the moment and it is a crazy moment to bring a new life into this world. “

In connection with the first name of the girl that the couple was expecting, nothing has been decided for the moment : “We have options and we tell you when the time comes. I’m going to see and I am going to choose like, “Oh, yes, you are, you are the first name.” “