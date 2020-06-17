Katy Perry celebrates his 12-year career: a look back at their first album, “One of the Boys” – News of Katy Perry

Katy Perry: the success of “One of the Boys”

With this song, Katy Perry divides opinion. A little love is out of the ordinary style of the singer. Other findings “too much” for the time being. But fortunately for the artist, success is, without a doubt, in the appointment. The punch runs of more than 6 million copies around the world. Even reached the first place in the ranking Billboard Hot 100.

In a second moment, Katy Perry reveals her other single “Hot n Cold”. The piece is rhythmic, and the leader is accompanied by a clip of crazy. Today, the video reached 969 million views on Youtube. For fans of the first hour, this album is the best of the singer. And for cause, it is with this last that they were able to discover.