Katy Perry chose Jennifer Aniston as a bridesmaid!

Jennifer Aniston is the happy chosen one!

Katy Perry chose Jennifer Aniston as the godmother of their first child, according to reports Mirror.

” Katy and Jen are very close. During the pandemic, measures have been taken away, and who have spent a lot of time to talk. She is really happy about it and even cried when they asked him! “we have put in place a source.

Katy Perry is now pregnant of a girl, whose father is the actor Orlando Bloom, with which he maintains a relationship since the year 2016.

Jennifer Aniston’s also no stranger to the role of the fairy godmother, the one who defends this role with the daughter of his friend and colleague Friends Courteney Coxor the young Coconut, which is now 16 years of age.