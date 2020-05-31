Katy Perry : “Clinically depressed”, it reveals what saved her

Interviewed in The Morning Show may 30, 2020, Katy Perry revealed to have gone through a dark period following the flop sales for her last album Witness. Released in 2017, the failure of this album (drained to less than 900,000 copies in the world) has depressed the artist, who was even put to doubt his talent and his abilities as a singer. She explains : “Out the album Witness that was my last album, I became very sad and clinically depressed.“

Upset and distraught, the artist of 35 years has felt the need to leave everything to find themselves. “I have lost all confidence in me and I had to leave, to take time for me, both physically and psychologically in order to work on myself and understand why I had so much need the validation of others.“The fiancee of Orlando Bloom, then took a step back on this failure and remembered that life was not limited to his work. “I had to realize that everything that is related to my career is not my whole life, it is just a part of it.“

This new album is a true snapshot of the resilience

It is on the occasion of this beautiful spiritual journey that the interpreter of the title Teenage Dream created and conceived her fifth album. The mom-to-be says : “I really lived this journey and a lot of beautiful songs came out of that. (…) This new album is a true snapshot of the resilience.“Scheduled for August 14, 2020, the release of the new album of Katy Perry is awaited by all the fans of the singer, eager to discover the new universe of the artist.

Recently, after the release of her new single Daisies, Katy Perry had said on Instagram : “I wrote this song two months ago, as a call to remain faithful to the path that you drew yourself, no matter what others may think.“An album that will be placed under the sign of the letting gothe self-confidence but also and especially from the “new favorite word“Katy, of resilience.