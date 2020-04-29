Katy Perry confined enclosure, it reveals a photo of herself without makeup

We’re not going to lie, the greater the confinement sets in, the harder it is to make the effort. The daily is nothing more than a debacle of pajamas and other jogging dirty, and our friends the stars are the same. It is in any case what was assumed to Katy Perry on the social networks with the aid of two photographs : one with make-up and dress with… the other without. “Pre-forties, mid-fortiesexplains the singer. I hope that your plans in the house for tonight, which include the new episode ofAmerican Idol that was recorded at the paradise, in Hawaii, in January and February.“In the space of a few weeks, his life has changed.

It is now, without makeup, in bathrobe and exposed roots that Katy Perry avoids, since in it, the pandemic of sars coronavirus. But it doesn’t matter. The beautiful California Gurl will have plenty of time to catch up. As a couple, with Orlando Bloom since 2016, she should say “yes“to her lover very soon. She had even planned to do it earlier in the year 2020, in Tokyo, surrounded by 150 guests… but it had to change its plans, since the gatherings are prohibited. “They were both delighted that the details of the wedding are finally finalizedexplained a source to the magazine People. But they put the project on pause.” The Fireworksthis will be for later.