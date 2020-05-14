Katy Perry, convicted of plagiarism, you must pay 2.78 million dollars

MUSIC – The penalty is dropped: Katy Perry, has been found guilty of plagiarism for his hit of 2013, “Dark Horse”, after having borrowed the sounds of a rap song christian. She will have to pay a fine of roughly $ 2.78 million.

After five years of legal proceedings, it is therefore a victory for the singer Marcus Gray, who had released his song “Joyful Noise” in 2009. His attorney had requested $ 20 million in restitution to the singer and her label, but the rapper christian seems to be satisfied with $ 2.78 million, which has been granted him.

The lawyer of the singer, Michael Kahn, had in effect said to the jury: “These defendants made millions and millions of dollars by violating the author rights of my client”. The title “Dark Horse” was, in 2013, number one in sales for four weeks in the United States and nominated for a Grammy award for raise 31 million dollars for a recipe.

In addition, during the trial, Marcus Gray had complained that the song Katy Perry had soiled her reputation as a singer of christian gospel music because of its scope “anti-christian, its paganism, its black magic, and images Illuminati mentioned in ‘Dark Horse’, especially in the video clip of the song.”

Accounts complicated

The rhythm of the song “Dark Horse” has been analyzed and it is found that 45% of the music uses the sounds of “Joyful Noise”. As well, the singer and his lawyer have wanted to get 45% of profit made during the album, but the singer would not have touched that 2.4 million of the $ 31 million earned, according to USA Today.

Katy Perry, who was not present at the trial, therefore, will personally have to pay $ 550,000 of 2.75 million to Marcus Gray.

The lawyers of the production team of the icon pop and his label, Capitol Records, responded that the money requested by Marcus relied on evidence absurd. “He does not seek justice,” said the lawyer, from the production to the jury. “They’re trying to get the most money possible’.