Katy Perry criticizes social media for “junk” messages

The singer has honestly expressed what she believes about the attempts of the networks to lead us to “the depths of hell.”

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry finally gives her honest thoughts on “junk” social media and her brazen attempts to drag humanity into the pits of hell.

The singer was candid with Refinery29 and was quoted as saying, “A lot of us are living for that photograph. It’s difficult because I prefer not to worry about it and just live my life. “

“We buy clothes and products or pose in a certain way or go to an event to take a photo; it is not good for us as a society. I think it is actually the decline of civilization if we go to the extreme. “

“We have to find a balance, and I’m trying to find my own personal balance with that because I’m as much of a victim as everyone else.”