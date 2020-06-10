Katy Perry : Daisies & Firework live for Dear Class of 2020 (VIDEO)

The pandemic of sars coronavirus has destabilized the entire world – to the point that the famous ceremonies of the degree were cancelled. To compensate for this, Youtube has organized “Dear Class of 2020”a graduation ceremony virtual, accompanied by many artists : Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, or the irreplaceable Michelle Obama sent a message to the young graduates while some artists have played live. After the resumption of magnificent Beautiful Day, experience the passage of Katy Perry with Daisies but also Firework.

“Let’s turn these pompons and make things official, she said. Whether you have a real cap and a pompon or an iPhone charger stuck on a pizza box, this is the time for everyone across the world to obtain their diploma at the same time. No matter where you are, remember: the pompon goes from right to left”, has launched Katy Perry before play.

“I hope that in the midst of everything that is happening in the world, you will be able to take a moment to celebrate the completion of the degree, she wrote. You are the future, and I know that you will take what you have learned to make the world a better place. Never let them change you” she continued on the social networks.

Don’t forget, the new album of Katy Perry will be in stores on August 15 next.