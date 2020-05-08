Katy Perry depressed

Katy Perry has many times fought against the depression, and this time, if she managed to get out of it, it is thanks to the help of her fiance, Orlando Bloom. The interpreter Roar has been described as “someone who seeks the balance at any price” in the pages of the indian edition of Vogue.

“I have a partner who is a spiritual journey in itself. It is the anchor that makes me stick to it. It is not the biggest fan of Katy Perry, but he is the biggest fan of Katheryn Hudson”, she revealed to the publication, referring to his baptismal name.

According to it, there is a trap in which to fall easily to the artists : that of believing that it is necessary to suffer in order to be productive.

“The biggest lie that we repeat over and over as an artist is that he must be suffering to create. I don’t want to be in emotional pain all my life to write songs”, she adds.