Katy Perry Easter bunny… Drew Barrymore is launching a blog…

Singer Katy Perry — Jennifer Graylock / JPI / VISUAL Press Agency



April 14, 2020

Katy Perry poses in bunny for Easter

Who says Easter, says, in the United States, Easter bunny. An opportunity for

Katy Perry wearing her kigurumi preferred, as we can see on his page Instagram.

The singer and jury of American Idol has indeed unveiled his disguise, taking this opportunity to announce a session of questions/answers on Facebook.

Drew Barrymore launches a blog

Drew Barrymore don’t loiter not during the confinement ! The actress has published a new blog post, simply titled

Drew Barrymore Blog. “When everything is changing around us, our routine should stop and a new life is required. The reorganization of our days can we afford to leave the place to new creations. I found the place to leave new embers burn deep inside me, which went out in force to run to do it all ” she revealed.

The actress has started by publishing six original stories, this Saturday.

“High School Musical” returns

Fans High School Musical will the angels be able to find actors of their trilogy favorite for a special April 16. “I wanted to find a way to participate and it is great to have been invited by ABC. It has given me a purpose to get up every morning, I am proud that we had the opportunity to do this. This is good, ” says director Kenny Ortega at

Deadline.

The filmmaker has assembled the cast of the original franchise to Disney, which was found to play We’re All In This Together. And that would be a meeting of High School Musical without

Zac Efron ? Fortunately, the actor has been able, in extremis, participate. “We have not been able to contact Zac Efron at the beginning, but when we managed to have, he immediately agreed, of course,” says Kenny Ortega.