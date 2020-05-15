Katy Perry evokes the theme of the break-in “Small Talk”

(Relaxnews) – The american singer is back with “Small Talk”, a title written in collaboration with Charlie Puth, Johan Carlsson and Jacob Kasher Hindlin.

Katy Perry has started doing a bit of teasing on social networks, accompanied by the hashtag #SmallTalk some quotes from the piece.

In “Small Talk”, the singer comes to the feelings varied that generates a break. A video with a retro style shows the text of the song. We see two colleagues who are trying to pursue a professional relationship to be normal after their separation.

“Small Talk” is the successor to the single, “Never Really Over”.

It is not certain that the two songs are included on the sixth album of the artist, as a successor to “Witness” (2017).

Katy Perry recently made headlines by losing a trial in plagiarism. A jury has recognized that the singer had copied a song from the rapper christian Flame to compose his hit “Dark Horse” (2013). The singer and his collaborators have been sentenced to pay him $ 2.8 million in damages and interest. Perry has challenged the award by claiming that “Dark Horse” and the song of the Flame “Joyful Noise” (2008), only showed “no significant similarity”.

Discover the clip in the words of “Small Talk” : Youtu.be/u07cFymU0e0