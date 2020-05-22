Katy Perry featuring with Taylor Swift on her next album ? You have the answer

Then we offered you to discover the playlist of the week on Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande, Hatik, Calogero and other stars which are committed against the coronavirus, we will now be interested in Katy Perry. You know, the singer will release his next album “Daisies” in August of this year and since the announcement, many rumors have seen the light of day on the internet. One of them in particular : his possible collaboration with Taylor Swift. In fact, many fans have found some clues in the last clip of the interpreter Roar that would lead you to believe that it would have recorded a duet with Taylor Swift for “Daisies”…

A few days ago, Katy Perry was the guest on the Hits Radio Breakfast, and she replied very clearly to the famous question : "No, this is not true. But our fans are really excited at the idea that something like that happening in the future, and I'm always open to the idea." Sorry for the fans, there will not be a duet of the two singers on the next album of Katy Perry, BUT in the near future, why not !