Katy Perry : from gospel to pop, his debut in the song

A childhood marked by gospel music

International superstar, Katy Perry grew up in Southern California. Since its birth, it was the prohibition to listen to music so-called secular. Religion has always held an important place in his family. The young Katy is enrolled in christian schools and summer camps christians. And this is the gospel music that punctuates his childhood ! It is at the age of 9 years that the future interpreter of “California Gurls” was introduced to the song. Until its 17 years, she sang in the church. However, the girl discovers the popular music thanks to the records she borrows from her friends. In parallel, she received her first guitar, and did not hesitate to compose his own songs that she would perform in public.

A first album of gospel music titled “Katy Hudson”

It is decided, Katy Perry will make a career in music. After obtaining his General Educational Development, it leaves the Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta California. It is at the Music Academy of the West, it attracts the attention of Steve Thomas and Jennifer Knapp, the two references in the world of rock. The young singer got professional little by little, thanks to these meetings : she records demos, and learn to deal.

In the early 2000s, she signed with Red Hill Records, an independent label american specializing in christian music, gospel, etc, In the process, she recorded her first album, “Katy Hudson”, in connection with the name Katheryn Hudson. However, only 200 copies are sold. As for the label, it disappears at the end of the year 2001. The beginnings are difficult for Katy Perry, which does not waive, however, nothing in his dreams.

The gospel to music “profane” !

At 17 years of age, the young woman moves to Los Angeles, which marks a first turning point in his career. She decides to give up gospel music to turn to the music “profane”. Over the meetings, it is made known, and even became a backup singer on a song from Mick Jagger ! It is however, in 2008, that his career took off with the release of “I Kissed A Girl” that she co-wrote with Dr. Luke, a producer, composer and american musician. The period of the gospel music is over ! Katy Perry has now turned to pop-rock. This song has also marked a break with her old life. At the gala for Human Rights Campaign in Los Angeles, she gives an interview in which she explains that this song and these lyrics were in total contradiction with his education. In fact, the girl had been high within groups of supporters of conversion therapy, namely, groups believing in the change sexual orientation of a person. Since “I Kissed A Girl”, Katy Perry is a footnote in the middle of the pop !