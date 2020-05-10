Katy Perry gets real about the difficult days during her pregnancy

Katy Perry is aware of his hormonal changes and his mood swings during pregnancy.

Saturday, when the SHEIN Overall, the event livestream – a festival virtual, led by the clothing brand, in order to collect funds for the response Fund solidarity COVID-19 to the world health Organization (WHO) – the pop star and soon to be mother not only gave an impressive performance, but she also explained how she manages her pregnancy.

Hosted by the owner of E! Erin Limthe singer of “Fireworks” stated The summary host that it has been difficult to acclimate to the lifestyle of quarantine during pregnancy.

For example, she told the host that she had “good days” and other difficult days, “where I cry when I look at my toes or I cry when I’m just doing simple tasks”.

She explained: “I think that this is largely hormonal and I did not used to be with so many people in a confined space (or) small for so long. I have the habit of getting out (getting out) all the time . ”