KATY PERRY GIVES US THE GIFT EARLY BY DRESSING UP AS A CHRISTMAS TREE – AND WHAT A TREE!

We can always count on Katy Perry for an incredible fashion moment. We are well aware of his passion for unconventional outfits and disguises – yes, disguises are his absolute favorite.

Impossible to forget the burger dress she wore at the Met Gala 2019 and we thank her again for making us smile last spring in the middle of the pandemic when she disguised herself first as a maxi roll of toilet paper and then as a hand sanitizer gel dispenser.

Now that the holidays are almost here, the pop star couldn’t miss the opportunity. And in fact, Katy has put on another very padded costume, this time it’s a Christmas tree with the sparkling decorations perfectly placed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

” Why cut a tree when you can BE the tree,” wrote the new mom in the caption of the funny video she shared on Instagram.