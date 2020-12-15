KATY PERRY GOES BACK TO BASICS WITH A FABULOUS BLACK HAIR WIG – AND IT’S ROAR RIGHT AWAY!

Katy Perry is back to her roots! Well, more or less.

The 36-year-old singer and new mom wowed fans by sharing a bunch of new photos on Instagram showing off a long black hair wig. And it’s immediately a fabulous and irresistible throwback.

Let’s just say that he made the ” Teenage Dreams ” of all his Katycats again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

” M 🖤 THER “, Katy captioned the post, where she poses more beautiful than ever in a red, white, and black zebra dress paired with long leather gloves.

The pop star’s hairstylist Rick Henry shared more photos on his Instagram account and we thank him for doing so so we can take a closer look at the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Henry | Hair Stylist (@rickhenryla)

For the release of ” Witness “, Katy had all her hair cut in a platinum pixie cut and explained that giving up her iconic brunette hair was a way to reconnect with herself. She didn’t want to be Katy Perry anymore, she wanted to be Katheryn Hudson again – her real name.

With the new album ” Smile “, the 36-year-old played with a whirlwind of wigs, but always remained faithful to platinum blonde.

And just as we got used to a blonde Katy, she amazed us by returning brunette, even and only for one day.