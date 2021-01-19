KATY PERRY HAS REVEALED THAT SHE IS GOING VEGAN

Katy Perry has let her fans know that she has a lifestyle change in mind, which is about nutrition.

The 36-year-old singer revealed on Twitter that she is ready to go vegan. From his post, it is clear that this is something he has been working on for a while and is also in the company!

I’m about 95% ready to be 100% VEGAN… my dog Nugget has been joining me on this journey for the past 4 monthz. Pray for us ok ✌🏻♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 16, 2021

” I’m about 95% ready to go 100% vegan – she wrote – My dog ​​Nugget has joined me on this journey for the past four months .”

A decision that he had anticipated with another tweet, more enigmatic: “The more you clean magic, the closer you are to God ” he declared.

The cleaner the eating the closer to God — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 9, 2021

A fan had commented: “Plus you are also saving the planet “. The star replied: ” Ugh I love a double win .”

ugh I love a double downnn https://t.co/8dm3x7KDkH — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 9, 2021

Katy Perry became the mother for the first time last August, to a little girl named Daisy Dove and had with her fiancé and betrothed Orlando Bloom.