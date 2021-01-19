CELEBRITIES

KATY PERRY HAS REVEALED THAT SHE IS GOING VEGAN

Posted on

Katy Perry has let her fans know that she has a lifestyle change in mind, which is about nutrition.

The 36-year-old singer revealed on Twitter that she is ready to go vegan. From his post, it is clear that this is something he has been working on for a while and is also in the company!

” I’m about 95% ready to go 100% vegan – she wrote – My dog ​​Nugget has joined me on this journey for the past four months .”

A decision that he had anticipated with another tweet, more enigmatic: “The more you clean magic, the closer you are to God ” he declared.

A fan had commented: “Plus you are also saving the planet “. The star replied: ” Ugh I love a double win .”

Katy Perry became the mother for the first time last August, to a little girl named Daisy Dove and had with her fiancé and betrothed Orlando Bloom.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

270
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

252
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

198
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

180
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

140
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

121
CELEBRITIES

The queen has learned the technological advances in the current pandemic

109
CELEBRITIES

Robbie Williams to launch his own brand of cookies

107
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

99
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA GRANDE AND THE INCREDIBLE CASE OF SANDALS WITH SOCKS IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER

97
CELEBRITIES

Miley Cyrus proposes to have a threesome with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

To Top