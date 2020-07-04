Katy Perry has taken very badly to her first separation from Orlando Bloom… Dave Grohl has overcome the suicide of Kurt Cobain through the Foo Fighters…

Singer Katy Perry — Ferrari / Starface



July 3, 2020

For Carl Cox, raves illegal, are the result of the frustration of the population confined

The United Kingdom has experienced several raves illegal while the country is limited to the cause of a pandemic. For

Carl Cox, DJ of worship of the scene electro, there is nothing surprising that the population contravenes the restrictions imposed.

“These parties are illegal come out of the frustration. Just to prove that it is our right to do what you want. But this is not the right answer,” he told Sky News.

Carl Cox has also pointed out that the pandemic is a disaster for the music, which cannot be implemented due to the measures of physical distance. The musicians of the country have appealed to the government, let The Music play, in order to obtain support for their sector.

The Foo Fighters helped Grohl overcome the suicide of Kurt Cobain

Dave Grohl has managed to move forward after the suicide of

Kurt Cobain by writing to the Foo Fighters. The former drummer of Nirvana highlights a title, in particular, This Is a callthe first success of the Foo Fighters, which he describes as ” exorcism “.

“There is a different feeling in this title. It was a little more cheerful than I had done before. In particular, after the death of Kurt, This Is A Call it is like a renewal, a new awakening, where I rediscovered the pleasure of playing and writing,” she explained to Matt Wilkinson in

Apple Music.

Katy Perry has taken very badly to her first separation from Orlando Bloom

Remember that in 2017, when you thought that everything was fine between Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, but have announced their separation. A surprise for their fans, but that left the singer completely devastated. To the extent that this failure came with the failure of his album Witness.

“I lost my smile. (…) I had just broken up with my small companion, who is now the father of my future baby, and was waiting for the release of the next album for me to feel back at the top and the next album, which I did not raise you to seventh heaven… I collapsed, ” he said in the television show canadian Q on CBC broadcast by

CNN. The interpreter Roar adds that she has thought of suicide, but was saved by the “recognition” and ” hope “.